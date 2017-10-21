Anmolpreet Singh, Karan Kalia star for Punjab

Anmolpreet Singh Anmolpreet Singh

A double century by Anmolpreet Singh (202) and 11-wicket haul by skipper Karan Kaila propelled Punjab U-23 team to score an innings and 91-run win over Himachal Pradesh in the second round match in Elite Group A in the Colonel CK Nayadu Trophy played at Dhruve Pandove Stadium, Patiala earlier this week. This was Punjab’s second consecutive win in the tournament.

Resuming their second innings at an overnight score of 185 for 6, Himachal Pradesh were bundled out for a total of 261 runs in 66.2 overs. The team added just 76 runs on the final day. After the fall of skipper AP Sharma at an individual score of 24 runs in the 54th over, wicket-keeper MA Sharma and MJ Dagar added 54 runs for the eighth wicket before Sharma was caught by Jagjit Singh off the bowling of Karan Kaila in the 65th over. Sharma played a valiant knock of 24 runs off 79 balls and smashedone boundary during his knock. Kaila removed Dagar in the same over as Dagar was caught by N Chaudhary at an individual score of 41 runs. Two overs later, Kaila removed K Mahajan to complete the win for Punjab.

Earlier in the match, Himachal Pradesh were bundled out for a total of 177 runs in 76.5 overs in their first innings. Punjab skipper Karan Kaila claimed five wickets for 37 runs. Punjab had won the toss and opted to bat first in the match. Batting first, Punjab posted a mammoth total of 529 runs in 143.1 overs. Anmolpreet Singh played a superb knock of 202 runs to help Punjab post a big total. Punjab will now face Delhi in their next match at IS Bindra PCA Stadium starting October 26.

