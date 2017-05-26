Anil Kumble’s demand of more payment for Indian skipper is mind-boggling: Reports

The report claims Anil Kumble wants to tag a few people just to strengthen his case. The report claims Anil Kumble wants to tag a few people just to strengthen his case.

According to a report published in CricketNext, coach of the Indian cricket team, Anil Kumble and Indian skipper Virat Kohli have different opinions with regard to the proposed pay hike for centrally contracted players.

The report quoted a senior BCCI official (on conditions of anonymity) saying, “Never would Virat Kohli be on the same page on the captain getting paid extra for discharging the captain’s responsibility. In fact, I have personally had a word with him once or twice and he has always said that every player’s interest should be taken care of, but especially those who play just one format should be priority.

“Actually Kumble wants to tag a few people just to strengthen his case. But his demand that the skipper be paid extra is mind-boggling,” the official said.

The official reportedly told ‘Cricketnext’ that Kumble’s demands for a 150 % hike for centrally contracted players is not being see in good light by the BCCI officials.

He was a great player who represented the country with aplomb, but his bent of mind is financially motivated and even though his stature as a player is unquestionable, the same doesn’t apply for his personal nature,” the official said.

“Going by his presentation, if some of the players are given the amount of money that he expects them to be given, then two or three players will get what a state association gets and that is not acceptable.

“Also, even though BCCI is one of the richest boards in the world, one has to realise the BCCI also has huge expenditure and the end profit isn’t huge. For example, former cricketers male and female are given pension as are officials. Do you realise the amount of money that goes into the initiative? We can’t deprive them to fulfill demands orf present personnel,” the BCCI official told Cricketnext.

