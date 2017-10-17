Anil Kumble turns 47: Relive Jumbo’s top 5 performances for India

Anil Kumble is the only Indian bowler to take 500 Test wickets. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Anil Kumble is the only Indian bowler to take 500 Test wickets. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Anil Kumble has been one of the best all time spinners India ever had. With 619 wickets, India’s one of the best spinners, Anil kUmble hung his boots from international cricket. As the legendary legspinner turned 47 on October 17, we have a look at his all time best performances. However, it is not easy to segregate his btop performances as he has played a key role in cricket’s developement in India. The former Indian skipper, fondly called as ‘Jumbo’, was also the first Indian bowler to take 10 wickets in an innings. Here is a look at his top 5 performances. He was also a handy contributor with the bat scoring 2506 Test runs, including a century.

14/149 vs Pakistan, Feroz Shah Kotla – 1999

In the second innings, India rode on performances by Sadagoppan Ramesh (96), Sourav Ganguly (62) and Javagal Srinath (49) and set Pakistan a target of 420. With a mammoth total to chase, visitors were off to a great start as Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi forged a 101-run opening wicket partnership before Kumble broke the partnership with Afridi’s wicket. From there on wickets kept falling at regular intervals as Pakistan batsmen continued to get trap in Kumble’s spin web. With Saqlain Mushtaq’s wicket, Kumble became first Indian bowler to take 10 wickets in an innings. He single handedly took India to a victory it was only the second time in Test history that a bowler had taken ten wickets in an innings. In an 18-year career, Kumble went on to take eight 10-wicket hauls.

6/12 vs West Indies, Eden Gardens – 1993

Mohammad Azharuddin-led Indian side had made it into the final with a narrow two-run win over South Africa in the semi-finals. Hosts India faced mighty West Indies team in the final, earlier, they had suffered a 69-run defeat to the same opponent in the group stage. Riding on Vinod Kambli’s 68, India scored 225 from their stipulated overs. Chasing a modest total Windies were off to a steady but it was Anil Kumble who rattler their batting line-up. He got wickets of Hooper, Holder, Adam, Cummins, Benhamin and Ambrose as India won the game by 102 runs.

8/172 vs Pakistan, Multan, 2004

The Test, best remembered for Virender Sehwag’s first triple century, saw another masterclass performance by Anil Kumble. His 6/72 in the second innigs rattled Pakistan and helped India gain a mauch important lead in the three-match Test series in the absence of Sourav Ganguly. Riding on Virender Sehwag’s triple hundred and Sachin Tendulkar’s unbeaten knock of 194, India declared their innings at 675. In reply, hosts Pakistan were bowled out for 407 curtesy to Irfan Pathan’s four-wicket haul. Sachin and Kumble both took two wickets each as India enforced follow-on on Pakistan. In the second innings, Kumble proved went on to prove his mettle with the ball as India won by a margin of an innings and 52 runs.

12/279 vs Australia, Sydney Cricket Ground – 2004

The start of a four-match Test series between India and Australia saw India put up a great show before Australia managed to get away with a draw. In Steve Waugh’s last Test for Australia, team India was looking to begin their tour to down under with a win as Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble displayed skill and enthusiasm and great level of cricket. Tendulkar scored 241 in the first innings, powring India to a massive 705-run lead. In reply, Australia managed 474 as Kumble gave very little to them at their home soil. The legspinner was especially potent in the first innings, picking up 8/141 as India took a 231-run lead. And then a 138-run partnership between Rahul Dravid and Tendulkar helped India set Australia a target of 443. Kumble once again dominated most part of the game as he took 4 wickets. But it Waugh’s 80 and Simon Katich’s 77 that saw the match in a draw.

13/181 vs Australia, Chidambaram Stadium – 2004

The Border-Gavaskar series was levelled 1-1 after Australia won the Nagour Test by 342 runs. And in the third Test match in Chennai, India were all set to win the match on the final day before rain intervened and spoiled India’s hopes of taking a 2-1 lead. However, Anil Kumble’s endurance, skill and enthusiasm saw him pick seven wickets in the first innings. The legspinner rattled against Australia’s batting line-up and saw the visitors collapse from 189/2 to 235 all out in the first innings. In the second innings, Kumble claimed six-wicket haul, restricting Australia from setting a massive target. India required 229 runs to win the third Test but were 19/0 at stumps on Day 4. The entire Day 5 was washed out due to rain. Eventually, Australia won the series 2-1, winning the fourth Test by 217 runs.

