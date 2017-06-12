Anil Kumble to stay as India coach for West Indies series, says CoA chief Vinod Rai

Anil Kumble to continue as India coach, Vinod Rai has assured. (Source: Reuters) Anil Kumble to continue as India coach, Vinod Rai has assured. (Source: Reuters)

Vinod Rai, chief of the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators overlooking the running of the BCCI, has said Anil Kumble will continue as coach of the Indian cricket team. He has further clarified that Kumble will continue for the West Indies series but it is subject to acceptance by the former Indian leg-spinner. Earlier in an Indian Express exclusive, it was revealed that Kumble will continue beyond his initial tenure till ICC Champions Trophy 2017 due to insufficient time of appointing a possible replacement. “Anil Kumble to continue as India coach till West Indies tour, subject to his acceptance,” said Vinod Rai as per news agency PTI.

It may be recalled here that The Indian Express had reported a couple of days ago that there might not be enough time for a new coach to join the team in time for the tour, and hence Kumble would continue for the tour of West Indies.

When The Indian Express had contacted a BCCI official he had said,”BCCI president CK Khanna has suggested that as Champions Trophy is still on, it will be not feasible to take a decision on Indian team coach now. The Champions Trophy final will get over on 18th whereas Indian team is leaving for West Indies on 20th. There is no time left at the same time if CAC picks a new coach he may not join Indian team. So it’s better to extend Kumble contract for one more series.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd