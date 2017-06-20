Anil Kumble surprised that Virat Kohli had reservations with his ‘style’, continuing as India coach

Dharamshala: File—- Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli along with team coach Anil Kumble during a practice session in Dharamshala on Friday. Kumble has decided to step down as head coach of Indian cricket team. PTI Photo (PTI6_20_2017_000210B) Dharamshala: File—- Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli along with team coach Anil Kumble during a practice session in Dharamshala on Friday. Kumble has decided to step down as head coach of Indian cricket team. PTI Photo (PTI6_20_2017_000210B)

Anil Kumble, after resigning as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, said that he had always “always respected the role boundaries between the Captain and Coach.” In a statement that he tweeted, Kumble said that he was informed by the BCCI that team captain Virat Kohli had “reservations” with his style and “continuing as Head Coach.”

Kumble said that he was informed of the doubts Kohli had about his role by the BCCI on Monday, June 19, 2017. “Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on.” “Professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complimentary skills and diverse views are the key traits that I bring to the table,” he said in the statement, “These need to be valued for the partnership to be effective.”

Kumble’s statement comes as a confirmation of reports of disagreements that Kohli had with him. Kohli had denied the

