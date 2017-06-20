Anil Kumble stepping down unfortunate…Virender Sehwag should be next coach, says Nikhil Chopra

Virender Sehwag is one of the frontrunners for the job of head coach of India after Anil Kumble resigned. Virender Sehwag is one of the frontrunners for the job of head coach of India after Anil Kumble resigned.

Former Indian cricketer Nikhil Chopra said that Anil Kumble’s resignation from the post of head coach of the Indian cricket team is “unfortunate.” “I don’t know what the inside issues are but it’s a big loss,” he said in a chat with IndianExpress.com. He also said that Virender Sehwag would be a worthy replacement for Kumble in the position.

“I don’t know how many people have applied for the job but if it is true that Kumble has resigned, then I would like to see Virender Sehwag,” Chopra said. He has played with Kumble for India and comes from the same state where Sehwag started his First Class career and said that the latter is similar to Kumble. “Anil Kumble always had great work ethics,” he said, “He is one guy who has always been straight and upfront.”

Chopra said that Sehwag is “another person who is very upfront, straight, honest, calling a spade on the face.” “You need people like that to run Indian cricket,” he said and added that Virender Sehwag can “break all records.” He also said that the next two years would be a tough time for Indian cricket.

“This is probably the hardest time, the next couple of years,” he said, “You have to take decisions on some of the seniors, if they are going to be around for the 2019 World Cup. If you don’t see some seniors being part of the 2019 World Cup then we have got to give opportunities to some youngsters. So some tough decisions have to be taken.”

