Anil Kumble stepping down is not a happy development for Indian cricket, says Bishan Singh Bedi

With the five-match ODI series against West Indies slated to begin from June 23, India cricket is in shatters after Anil Kumble, the head coach of the Indian Cricket team, stepped down from the respective post amid rifts surrounding between him and skipper Virat Kohli. Former Indian player Bishan Singh Bedi supported Kumble’s decision of stepping down as the head coach of the Virat Kohli-led Indian team. Bedi is not surprised that a person like Kumble quitting as no self-respecting person would have carried on in such an environment.

“It was a job well done and he didn’t get into the limelight while going about it. He got you the results. Can anyone challenge that? Kumble was not sitting idle. This is not a happy development for Indian cricket,” said Bedi in an exclusive chat with NDTV.

On Tuesday night, Kumble announced his resignation right after BCCI and Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) met the Indian captain and the head coach to come to a conclusion on Kumble’s future.

Bedi, who played 67 Tests for India and was the team manager when Kumble made his national debut, believes that Cricket in India was in a desperate need of a coach like Kumble.

“If there’s more intelligent/committed Crkt [cricket] analyser than @anilkumble1074 on Indn [Indian] horizon V [we] r [are] ignorant really!BCCI’s tainted bosses laughing?”

“Not surprised w/Kumble [with Kumble] quitting-no self-respecting wud’ve [would have] carried on n [in] such environment!Crkt Ind [Indian cricket] needed ‘Jumbo’ more than other way around?!”, Bedi tweeted in a series of tweets on Social Media.

Bedi has been a serious critic of the way the Indian cricket board has been functioning.

“Kumble’s body language during the Champions Trophy gave it away. He didn’t seem enthusiastic. This super star culture in the team is very heavy,” concluded Bedi.

