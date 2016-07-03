Anil Kumble said focus on winning than technical aspects: Stuart Binny

Stuart Binny said there is no difference between Shastri and Kumble as both wanted to win the series. (Source: AP) Stuart Binny said there is no difference between Shastri and Kumble as both wanted to win the series. (Source: AP)

Indian all-rounder Stuart Binny on Saturday said new head coach Anil Kumble by saying that the legendary cricketer is focussing on charting out a roadmap to

victory instead of delving in technical aspects of the game.

“He (Kumble) has spoken only positive things at this point of time. He has not spoken anything technical, but on build-up to the West Indies series. A build-up to win the series. He is focusing more on charting out a roadmap of victory than focussing on technical aspects,” Binny told reporters here at Chinnaswamy stadium.

Binny said Kumble knows exactly what is required of him because he has seen me grow for the last eight years.

“I have known Anil bhai since the times when I played under him in Ranji games. He has seen my progress and he knows my game very well. He knows exactly what’s required of me,” he said.

Binny also said the combination of Kumble and Virat has inspired the team to think of winning the series.

“It is all about balance. Virat is someone who has played cricket all his life, and Anil bhai encourages us to play positive and ruthless cricket. We are already thinking of

winning West Indies series,” he said.

Binny also said there is no difference between Shastri and Kumble as both wanted to win the series.

Binny said he is at his best when he bowls with a new ball as it swings with hardness in it, and is looking to bat number six or seven to stave off the scare of second new ball.

Asked about captains under-utilizing him in matches, Binny said he doesn’t get upset with it, but gives importance to getting one chance to perform in a match.

“In Ranji cricket, I am used heavily as a bowler, but in international cricket I hardly get four overs, and sometimes I never even get to bowl and bat at number eight. I guess that is what is required at that point of time. There is no use getting upset about it. It is about getting that one chance which I get,” he said.

Asked how difficult it is get back into the Test mould after a long gap, Binny said he has had a good one month’s practise after the IPL with red ball.

Indian pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar said there is no difference between Shastri and Anil Kumble as both wanted the team to be number one in Test rankings.

“Both were good, and there is no difference. Both wanted to do something good for the team. Ravi wanted team to race to number one position and this desire is also shared by Kumble too,” he said.

Kumar said his role will be to take wickets with new ball, and would like to quickly acclimatise the conditions in West Indies.

“My role will be to take wickets with new ball. We as bowlers have to quickly adapt to the conditions in West Indies, and playing two practise matches could help us in this regard,” he said.

