Anil Kumble saddened to see the wreckage caused by cyclone in Chennai, watch video

India coach Anil Kumble, who is in Chennai with the team for the fifth and final Test against England, was saddened to see the the damage done by the cyclone in the southern part of the country. Team India reached Chennai on Tuesday and will play the final contest of the series at the Chepauk Stadium, starting December 16th.

Cyclone ‘Vardah’ that lashed the city last Monday caused considerable damage to property and the stadium has also not been spared. The square and pitch are left untouched but the heavy downpour has left the strip damp.

On his arrival, Kumble tweeted a video where a lot of damage to property is visible. Watch what the Indian coach tweeted:

Saddened to see the wreckage the Cyclone has caused in #Chennai. We should all support and help each other in times like these. pic.twitter.com/u9EyGCJeAb — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) 13 December 2016

With a lot of damp areas on the pitch, the groundsmen have gone back to the age-old method of drying the surface. With burning coal placed on top of the surface, the Chepauk groundstaff is hoping it will make the strip ready for the contest which is less than 48 hours away now.

BCCI’s south zone curator PR Viswanathan is satisfied with the current condition of the pitch.

“The wickets prepared for the match and the outfield are in excellent condition. It should play true but I cannot say as to how the wicket would behave,” Viswanathan told PTI.

With the series in the bag, India would eye a 4-0 scoreline when they take field on Friday. England, on the other hand, have all to play for as they are yet to register a win on the tour. Trailing 0-3, it will take some doing for the England unit to match their opponents in conditions suited to their style of play.

