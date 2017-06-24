Anil Kumble’s role has been absolutely impeccable, says Vinod Rai

Vinod Rai is the head of the Committee of Administrators. Vinod Rai is the head of the Committee of Administrators.

Four days after Anil Kumble resigned as the coach of the Indian cricket team, head of the Committee of Administrators Vinod Rai has said that Kumble’s role has been impeccable in the last one year with the team. The former India captain had resigned from the post saying the captain Virat Kohli had reservations with his ‘style’ of coaching.

“Kumble role has been absolutely impeccable. He has done very well as a coach. We will go in for an equally good professional to ensure that whether it is the captain or manager, there should be cohesion in the team,” Rai said.

Rai also played down the rift between Kumble and Kohli saying that it was a professional opinion of both and Kumble is mature enough to accept it.

“If two persons are thrown together for 24 by 7, there will be a difference of professional opinion, so what’s there? His contract was for one year, there was perception, professional issues. He is the more mature person, he decided that look, ok, fair enough. It is the captain who has to play on the field isn’t it ultimately,” he said.

“What’s there to discuss in the coach-captain issue? Listen, what’s Anil Kumble statement, don’t go by any statement. One good thing about India media is that India media doesn’t look into houses, bedrooms, so please don’t look into the dressing room,” Rai said.

