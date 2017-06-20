Latest News
  • Anil Kumble steps down as head coach of Indian team, who said what on Twitter

Anil Kumble steps down as head coach of Indian team, who said what on Twitter

Anil Kumble resigned as head coach of the Indian cricket team. The team saw a hot run of form in his tenure as they beat West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia in a home Test season and finished runners-up in ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: June 20, 2017 9:27 pm
Anil Kumble led India to series wins against England, West Indies, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Australia. (Source: Express Archives)
Related News

Anil Kumble stepped down as head coach of India on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. In a tenure that lasted over a year, Kumble led India to a Test series win in West Indies before overseeing the team’s hot run in a long home Test season. India whitewashed New Zealand and then went on to beat England, Bangladesh and Australia. They also recorded victories in the accompanying ODI and T20I series. Most recently, India reached the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

The development comes in the wake of a reported rift between captain Virat Kohli and Kumble. Kohli had, on his part, denied the rift. “There are no problems whatsoever. As I mentioned before, if something is put in place as a process, I don’t see why people are creating so many speculations about it,” Kohli he had said when asked about it in a press conference.

It was earlier reported that Kumble had chosen not to travel with the Indian team to West Indies after the ICC Champions Trophy. India tour the Carribeans for a five-match ODI series and a lone T20 match. They had most recently fallen to a 180-run defeat to Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Here are a few reactions to the development: 

Anyone from the BCCI or Indian team are yet to speak publicly.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. R
    Rajan
    Jun 20, 2017 at 9:43 pm
    Kohli could not rise up to the occasion when it was needed and history will not forgive him.
    Reply

    Best of Express

    I would deliver more results if I had more power as a coach 