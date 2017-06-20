Anil Kumble steps down as head coach of Indian team, who said what on Twitter

Anil Kumble led India to series wins against England, West Indies, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Australia. (Source: Express Archives) Anil Kumble led India to series wins against England, West Indies, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Australia. (Source: Express Archives)

Anil Kumble stepped down as head coach of India on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. In a tenure that lasted over a year, Kumble led India to a Test series win in West Indies before overseeing the team’s hot run in a long home Test season. India whitewashed New Zealand and then went on to beat England, Bangladesh and Australia. They also recorded victories in the accompanying ODI and T20I series. Most recently, India reached the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

The development comes in the wake of a reported rift between captain Virat Kohli and Kumble. Kohli had, on his part, denied the rift. “There are no problems whatsoever. As I mentioned before, if something is put in place as a process, I don’t see why people are creating so many speculations about it,” Kohli he had said when asked about it in a press conference.

It was earlier reported that Kumble had chosen not to travel with the Indian team to West Indies after the ICC Champions Trophy. India tour the Carribeans for a five-match ODI series and a lone T20 match. They had most recently fallen to a 180-run defeat to Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Here are a few reactions to the development:

Organisations must strive to preserve committed people. I will be disappointed if there isn’t a bigger role for @anilkumble1074 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 20 June 2017

Since Kumble was appointed India coach in July 2016 India won 5/5 Test series, 2/3 ODI series & tournaments & 1/2 T20 series. — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 20 June 2017

Anyone from the BCCI or Indian team are yet to speak publicly.

