Anil Kumble quits as India coach; out of running for contract extension

Anil Kumble has quit as Team India cricket coach after leading the team for a little over a year. The former India spinner and captain did not travel with the team to West Indies where the Men in Blue are scheduled to play five ODIs and a T20I. There is no official confirmation made by the BCCI yet. He is out of running for the new coach also.
Kumble had been given the option to extend his one-year stint with the Indian team by CoA chief Vinod Rai a few weeks ago as the selection process for a new coach was underway. But the leggie has opted to keep out of the extension invite even though his name was earlier in the running for the next team boss. Reports had been doing the rounds that he didn’t have the best relationship with skipper Virat Kohli and the relationship was beyond repair.
The official reason cited for Kumble not travelling with the team is his role as chairman of Cricket Committee in-charge of taking calls on laws and regulations of the game. The ICC Annual Conference started on Monday and will continue through June 23. Kumble’s Cricket Committee meeting will be held on June 22.
“Today was the last day of Anil Kumble’s contract and he does not want to continue further as Indian team’s coach,” said news agency ANI.
Kumble”s last assignment was the recently concluded Champions Trophy where India finished runners-up to Pakistan after losing the final to Pakistan by 180 runs.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App
- Jun 20, 2017 at 8:14 pmOur court appointed overlords have already failed to handle the everyday tensions that exist in any team. Now the legal system which thinks of itself as experts in cricket will find a new coach. In India, we rarely learn that the remedy is generally far worse than the disease - and governance by a corrupt and arrogant judiciary that flouts the law is the worst disease of allReply
- Jun 20, 2017 at 8:10 pmArrogance of team India will be castly to performance, Loss of great coach n real gantleman...AKReply
- Jun 20, 2017 at 8:08 pmKumble - great job. Indian team under Virat Kohli is in for trouble. Kohli captaincy skills are awful. Lst sunday was a good example.Reply
- Jun 20, 2017 at 8:05 pmThe team should stick to playing cricket on the field, not off the field. They should not forget that they will be at the receiving end one day, including virat.Reply
- Jun 20, 2017 at 8:02 pmlet Virat Kohli also quit as Captain after loss inflicted upon his team by Paaaaaakisstaan just as Head of Pathankot air base at the time of attack on air base has also quit accepting responsibility to safe guard the air base and keep counter attack ready and upReply
- Load More Comments