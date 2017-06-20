Anil Kumble quits as India coach; out of running for contract extension

Anil Kumble has stepped down from his role as India coach. Anil Kumble has stepped down from his role as India coach.

Anil Kumble has quit as Team India cricket coach after leading the team for a little over a year. The former India spinner and captain did not travel with the team to West Indies where the Men in Blue are scheduled to play five ODIs and a T20I. There is no official confirmation made by the BCCI yet. He is out of running for the new coach also.

Kumble had been given the option to extend his one-year stint with the Indian team by CoA chief Vinod Rai a few weeks ago as the selection process for a new coach was underway. But the leggie has opted to keep out of the extension invite even though his name was earlier in the running for the next team boss. Reports had been doing the rounds that he didn’t have the best relationship with skipper Virat Kohli and the relationship was beyond repair.

The official reason cited for Kumble not travelling with the team is his role as chairman of Cricket Committee in-charge of taking calls on laws and regulations of the game. The ICC Annual Conference started on Monday and will continue through June 23. Kumble’s Cricket Committee meeting will be held on June 22.

“Today was the last day of Anil Kumble’s contract and he does not want to continue further as Indian team’s coach,” said news agency ANI.

Kumble”s last assignment was the recently concluded Champions Trophy where India finished runners-up to Pakistan after losing the final to Pakistan by 180 runs.

