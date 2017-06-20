Anil Kumble quits as India coach: A look at team’s performance under him

Anil Kumble recently led India to the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy in England. (Source: Reuters) Anil Kumble recently led India to the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy in England. (Source: Reuters)

Anil Kumble has stepped down as the head coach of the Indian Cricket team on Tuesday. He was appointed as the head coach of the team on June 24, 2016 and since then he has led the Indian team to four Test series wins against West Indies, England, New Zealand, Australia and Bangladesh. He recently led India to the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy in England.

More to follow….

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd