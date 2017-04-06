Anil Kumble off to a vacation after long season; see pic

Anil Kumble is currently India’s head coach. (Source: Express Photo) Anil Kumble is currently India’s head coach. (Source: Express Photo)

After a long and successful season with the Indian team, head coach Anil Kumble is out on a vacation with his family. A photography enthusiast Kumble took to social media and uploaded a picture on his Instagram account that said, “Taking a short break in Macau after a long season. #TravelDiaries #FamilyTime”.

The new and young Indian side led by Virat Kohli tasted success especially in their own backyard under the guidance of Kumble. The former Indian skipper who took charge as the head coach in June 2016 guided India to Test series wins against New Zealand, England and Australia while the hosts notched up a victory against Bangladesh too in a one-off Test in Bangalore.

Other than Test, the Men in Blue defeated England in a bilateral series as well in the limited overs format.

Earlier, in December 2015 Kumble quit as the chief mentor of the Indian Premier League franchise team Mumbai Indians over conflict of interest issue.

The former leggie will be with the Indian squad for his next assignment when they travel to England for the ICC Champions Trophy that is set to start from June 1.

India begin their campaign against Pakistan on June 4 while play Sri Lanka on June 8 and South Africa on June 11. The Men in Blue are the defending champions of the tournament. They lifted the trophy in 2013 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni and will now play under Virat Kohli.

