Anil Kumble misses ‘Sachin: The Billion Dreams’ premiere, here’s why

Before leaving for England for the Champions Trophy, the Indian cricket team attended the premiere of Sachin Tendulkar’s movie ‘Sachin: The Billion Dreams’. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and all other leading Indian cricketers were in Mumbai for it.

Among all, one man was missing. Coach of the Indian cricket team and long time team-mate of Tendulkar, Anil Kumble was not part of the audience that watched the film.

But, the former India captain did not forget the premiere. On his Twitter account, Kumble posted to Tendulkar that he won’t be able to make it to the screening due to the cricket committee meeting in London.

In two tweets tagging the Master Blaster, Kumble wrote,”Hey @sachin_rt, I’m in London for the cricket committee so won’t make it for @SachinTheFilm premiere. Best wishes! I am sure the team & everyone will enjoy it. (sic)”

Tendulkar and Kumble made their Test debut just six months apart in 1989 and 1990 respectively. While Kumble retired in 2008, Tendulkar continued to until 2013.

