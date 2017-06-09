Anil Kumble likely to get one-tour extension

Kumble’s contract gets over on June 18, two days before India leave for WI. Kumble’s contract gets over on June 18, two days before India leave for WI.

What if the Cricket Advisory Committee decides not to continue with Anil Kumble as India’s coach, with the team scheduled to travel to West Indies on June 20 for a bilateral series? The BCCI acting president CK Khanna feels there might not be enough time for the new coach to join the team in time for the tour, and has hence suggested to continue with Kumble for the tour of West Indies. Champions Trophy concludes on June 18, and India’s first game in West Indies is on June 23.

“The acting president spoke to senior members and we are all of the opinion that the matter be placed before the SGM in Mumbai on June 26. Till such time, any recruitment process should be kept on hold. Majority of the members are of the same opinion,” senior board functionary Rajiv Shukla told PTI.

A BCCI official contacted by The Indian Express reasoned: “BCCI president CK Khanna has suggested that as Champions Trophy is still on, it will be not feasible to take decision on Indian team coach now. The Champions Trophy final will get over on 18th whereas Indian team is leaving for West Indies on 20th. There is no time left at the same time if CAC picks a new coach he may not join Indian team. So it’s better to extend Kumble contract for one more series.”

It’s learnt that once the CAC select the coach, the decision will be ratified on June 26 at the Special General body meeting of the BCCI. The CAC, comprising of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, is set to meet for their first session at the end of India’s game against Sri Lanka, and it’s learnt that Khanna has suggested to carry on with Kumble for one more series. India are set to play five ODIs and one T20 game in West Indies. The CAC will be conducting interviews of six candidates — apart from Anil Kumble, former India batsman Virender Sehwag, former Australian pacer Tom Moody, Englishman Richard Pybus, Lalchand Rajput and Dodda Ganesh have applied for coach job.

