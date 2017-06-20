Anil Kumble failed as a man manager, says former India cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu

Anil Kumble is reported to have differences with captain Virat Kohli. Anil Kumble is reported to have differences with captain Virat Kohli.

Former fast bowler Balwinder Singh Sandhu said that Anil Kumble may have failed as a man manager in his tenure as head coach of the Indian team. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Sandhu, who was part of the Indian team that won the World Cup in 1983, said that the main job of the head coach of the Indian team, apart from strategy and tactics, is man management. The resignation comes in the wake of a reported rift between Kumble and captain Virat Kohli.

“You can take it that way,” said Sandhu when asked whether Kumble failed as a man manager due to the rift with Kohli. “Most of the players have been developed at the National Cricket Academy and by the state coaches,” he added. “They become India players after going through the NCA and playing Ranji Trophy. So all the hard work has been done by them (state coaches).”

Kumble has had remarkable success during his tenure as the coach but Sandhu felt that “any coach would have been successful.” He reiterated that the players are developed in the state academies and, unless there have been any marked improvements since they joined the national team under him, Anil Kumble should be judged only through the strata of his man management skills. Under Kumble, India enjoyed plenty of success in the longest format. The team won series against West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia, and also finished as runners-up in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

There were reports of disagreements between him and Kohli that surfaced in the beginning of India’s campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy. Kumble was on a one-year contract and was expected to secure an extension before that. The BCCI stated that the Cricket Advisory Committee had offered him an extension that but he turned it down.

