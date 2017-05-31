Anil Kumble can’t have issues with anyone, says Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has also played with Anil Kumble in the IPL for the three-times champions Mumbai Indians. (Source: Express File) Harbhajan Singh has also played with Anil Kumble in the IPL for the three-times champions Mumbai Indians. (Source: Express File)

With growing speculations regarding the situation between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble, veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh has come out in support of his former teammate and said that in his 15 years of cricketing career, there was no instance of Kumble indulging in a fight with any teammate or any player.

“Only present players will be able to tell what his relations with Anil bhai are. In my 15 years of playing with him, there has been no instance of any fight with him and he’s the best bowling mind in cricket, he’s always there to help. He’s been brilliant and he has played a major role in making me what I am today and I would like to thank him for that, ” Harbhajan said at the Aaj Tak Salaam Cricket 2017 conclave.

Kumble’s tenure as the head coach of the Indian cricket team comes to an end at the end of the ICC Champions Trophy. Right after team India’s departure, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications for a new head coach. This move by the governing body also paved way for speculations that either the board is unhappy with Kumble’s approach, who has been asking for pay hike or some of the players are unhappy with Kumble as there is no freedom in the dressing room.

During Kumble’s tenure, team India regained top spot in the ICC Test team ranking and has been unbeaten and won series against West Indies, England, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Australia. Harbhajan believes the impressive performance of the Indian team under Kumble in the past one year speaks for itself.

“Anil Kumble is strict, you can always talk to him about cricket. He’s very hard working and believes that one shouldn’t leave the match till the last ball. He’s strict but he responds to hard work more than just talent. As a coach, I am sure he’s going to bring a lot of good to Indian cricket. One can also see his results of last year.”

The 36-year old spinner, who has played 103 Tests and has taken over 400 wickets in the longer format, said that the former Indian skipper is not that sort of a person who will have issues with the players.

“I am not a part of this team so I don’t know how Anil Bhai is running the team and I don’t talk to players about what is going on and all. If someone has issues with Kumble, he should go and talk to him because he’s a person of respect and as per my experience, he can’t have issues with anyone. Conversation is the key to solving the issue if there’s any. He’s someone who’s at the top and there’s no one who can fill his shoes easily,” Harbhajan concluded.

