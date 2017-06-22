Anil Kumble ‘bhai’ has expressed his views…we’ve tried to maintain the sanctity of dressing room, says Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli, a couple of days after Anil Kumble stepping down as India coach, has broken his silence and said “Anil bhai has taken the decision to step out and we will respect that decision”. During the Champions Trophy, when quizzed on the matter, Kohli maintained silence and said there are plenty of speculations going around and they are by people who are not even part of the dressing room. In the presser ahead of the series opener against West Indies, Kohli maintained that what happens in the change-room, stays private. Excerpts from the presser:
Do you think this situation could have been handled better?
Obviously Anil bhai has expressed his views and he’s taken the decision to step out and we will respect that decision. It’s something that has happened right after the tournament. One thing for sure is that I’ve had 11 press conferences that have happened during the Champions Trophy. We have created a culture over the last 3-4 years that whatever happens in the change room, we’ve tried to maintain the sanctity of the change room throughout. That is what the whole team believes in. For us that is paramount. I’ve always respected that and we have continued to maintain that as well. As I said, it’s his opinion which I respect. I have total respect for him as a cricketer and what he’s achieved as a nation. All the years that he’s played. That’s no taking away that aspect of him at all. And we all respect him totally.
IN the wake of that did his approach the team’s performance or how it approached a game?
Like I said for me what’s most important is to maintain the sanctity of the dressing-room and what happens in the change-room is something that’s very sacred and private to all of us. And something that I would not express in details in a public scenario. As I said, his point of view is out there and we respect that decision.
- Jun 22, 2017 at 8:25 pmI don't think Kohli did right. Loss to Pakistan was intentional, paid or something irresponsible. I will blame the players, not Kumble for this. I think Kohli should go. I want the Indian team to be fired, and replaced with young players. They make millions and cause the nation lose the match. Shame on you Kohli and team. Lost to enemy for no reason.Reply
- Jun 22, 2017 at 8:22 pmGood to see the captain talk in a matured manner. We can not blame the team if they are not comfortable with the coach, and hold that the coach is always right. Kumble has done a lot for the country, but that is different. I expect every player at the top level feels the need for a coach, particularly in the form of an experienced player. Virat and Dhoni are the only super stars. So what is this superstar culture we are blaming? I can not see Kumble as a coach for batsmen. At best he can be a spin bowling coach. Even for fast bowling he can not be the coach. Of course he can be head coach in a panel. Coaching is different from having been a great player. Coaching involves persuasive communication, a scientific understanding of aerodynamics of the ball, bat, physics of compound pendulum, physiology of muscles, psychology of the bowlers / batsmen etc etc. The more useful role may be as a selector on the matchday, a reader of the pitch, atmosphere, and strategist.Reply
- Jun 22, 2017 at 8:19 pmSouth Indians like Kumble have always been non-performers in Indian cricket. look at ashwin's terrible performance in the final . Is he a spinner ? he can't turn a single ball outside the subcontinent . Umesh Yadav would have been a better choice but kumble preferred Ashwin , because of south-indian lobby . We need someone like Ravi Sashtri or Sehwag as coach.Reply
- Jun 22, 2017 at 8:12 pmGreat scoop IEReply
- Jun 22, 2017 at 8:10 pmDrop kohli for his (non)performance during finl. Rest for couple of months. Hand over test captaincy to Pujara. Shorter formats to RSharma/Dhawan. Kohli should be played as a batsman, he is not capt materialReply
- Jun 22, 2017 at 8:01 pmThis man Kohli has dug his grave and sooner he jumps into it the betterReply
- Jun 22, 2017 at 8:26 pmI totally agree .Tendulkar. and two others have become irrelevant.How karma comes back.They used to brow beat the BCCI in their hey days.Reply
