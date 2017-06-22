Anil Kumble ‘bhai’ has expressed his views…we’ve tried to maintain the sanctity of dressing room, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will lead India in five ODIs and only T20I against West Indies. Virat Kohli will lead India in five ODIs and only T20I against West Indies.

India captain Virat Kohli, a couple of days after Anil Kumble stepping down as India coach, has broken his silence and said “Anil bhai has taken the decision to step out and we will respect that decision”. During the Champions Trophy, when quizzed on the matter, Kohli maintained silence and said there are plenty of speculations going around and they are by people who are not even part of the dressing room. In the presser ahead of the series opener against West Indies, Kohli maintained that what happens in the change-room, stays private. Excerpts from the presser:

Do you think this situation could have been handled better?

Obviously Anil bhai has expressed his views and he’s taken the decision to step out and we will respect that decision. It’s something that has happened right after the tournament. One thing for sure is that I’ve had 11 press conferences that have happened during the Champions Trophy. We have created a culture over the last 3-4 years that whatever happens in the change room, we’ve tried to maintain the sanctity of the change room throughout. That is what the whole team believes in. For us that is paramount. I’ve always respected that and we have continued to maintain that as well. As I said, it’s his opinion which I respect. I have total respect for him as a cricketer and what he’s achieved as a nation. All the years that he’s played. That’s no taking away that aspect of him at all. And we all respect him totally.

IN the wake of that did his approach the team’s performance or how it approached a game?

Like I said for me what’s most important is to maintain the sanctity of the dressing-room and what happens in the change-room is something that’s very sacred and private to all of us. And something that I would not express in details in a public scenario. As I said, his point of view is out there and we respect that decision.

