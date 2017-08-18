Angelo Mathews will be able to bowl for us again, says Sanath Jayasuriya

Angelo Mathews will be able to bowl in the ODI series. (Source: Express Archive) Angelo Mathews will be able to bowl in the ODI series. (Source: Express Archive)

Sri Lanka’s chairman of selectors Sanath Jayasuriya has revealed that Angelo Mathews will fulfill the duties of an all-rounder in the upcoming one-day series against India. This means that ODI skipper Upul Tharanga will have his services as a bowler.

“It’s a big relief that Angelo will be able to bowl for us again. We have to manage him carefully and he is at the moment not ready to bowl full quota of ten overs, but he will certainly be able to bowl five to six overs. That’s a big plus point for us as it helps us to balance the side

It may be recalled here that Mathews had stepped down from captaincy last month after the loss to Zimbabwe.

Revealing the thought process behind the decision, Mathew had said, “After the loss I had a deep think about it. No doubt it was a bitter pill to swallow as we didn’t expect it. I was very very disappointed because I set myself and the team high standards. My personal opinion was that we needed a change. I felt that I needed to leave enough time for my successor to gel with the team on his way to the 2019 World Cup. That was the only thing in my mind. If I leave a year from now, it won’t be nice.”

“This is the right time for change. Whoever is going to lead the side, I will give my fullest support”, he concluded.

