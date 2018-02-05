Angelo Mathews ruled out of Bangladesh tour due to injury

Angelo Mathews has a long history of hamstring injuries. (Source: AP) Angelo Mathews has a long history of hamstring injuries. (Source: AP)

Angelo Mathews’ injury woes have returned to haunt him once again as he has been ruled out of the two-match T20I series in Bangladesh. This was after he suffered a hamstring injury on his right leg. Mathews, who has a long history of hamstring injuries, has returned home to regain fitness. Dinesh Chandimal has been named as his replacement. This is, in fact, the third occasion where Mathews has had to withdraw himself from a series due to a recurring injury to his hamstring. The last such instance was during the India tour in December last year.

Confirming the development, Sri Lanka’s chairman of selectors Graeme Labrooy spoke to Cricubzz and said, “We don’t want to risk Angelo for just two games. Our plan is now to bring him for next month’s tri-nation Nidhas Trophy at home.”

Along with Mathews, another player who has concerns surrounding match-fitness is veteran seamer Lasith Malinga. Addressing speculations surrounding Malinga’s return Labrooy said, “Once he plays domestic cricket we will consider him. We have sent a message not just to Lasith but all players to feature in domestic games. I know it is not ideal when we have a First Class tournament going on and you are considered a T-20 specialist. However, to be in the system, you have to feature in domestic cricket.”

