Angelo Mathews reinstated as Sri Lanka’s ODI skipper

Veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews has been reinstated as the skipper for the Sri Lankan ODI team on Tuesday. Ironically, his appointment comes just six months after he had stepped down from the helm (in July) when Sri Lanka had suffered a miserable (3-2) series loss against Zimbabwe. However, the decision to reinstate him has the backing of head coach Chandika Hathurusingha and SLC President Thilanga Sumathipala. Dinesh Chandimal will continue to lead the Test side.

Speaking about his decision to return as the captain of the Lankan side, Mathews said, “When I stepped down I never thought of taking over the captaincy again. But as soon as we came back from India, the president had a discussion with me. Also Hathu aiya, and the selectors spoke to me and asked me to consider taking up the captaincy again. I took a few a few days to think about it, and because of a few reasons I decided to accept.”

“I’ve also known Hathu aiya for a long time and I know how he operates. He’s not here just to survive. It’ll be very easy to work with him. When you have a coach like him that other countries are desperate to have, it’s a great thing. Cricket has given me a lot. If I turn my back in the hour of need I’ll not have done right by cricket, ” cricinfo quoted him saying.

Stating that he is taking the job keeping in mind of the 2019 World Cup, Mathews went on to add, “We need a stability running into the World Cup. We’ve had a few captains over the last few months because of injuries. The other captains did a good job, though we didn’t get the results. But going into the World Cup we need that stability.”

Mathews’s first assignment will be when he leads the Lankan side in the Tri-series against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

