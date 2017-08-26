Only in Express
  • Angelo Mathews is the best captain I have seen after Ranjan Madugalle, says Arjuna Ranatunga

Angelo Mathews is the best captain I have seen after Ranjan Madugalle, says Arjuna Ranatunga

Arjuna Ranatunga has said that Angelo Mathews should not have been allowed to step down as captain as he has a positive influence on the players.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 26, 2017 1:29 pm
Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, SL vs ZIM, Angelo Mathews, Cricket, Indian Express Sri Lanka have struggled in 2017 as they are yet to win a series. (Source: Reuters/File)
Top News

Former Sri Lankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga has said that Angelo Mathews should not have been allowed to step down as captain.

Speaking to cricbuzz, he said, “Mathews is the best captain I have seen after Ranjan Madugalle. When he said that he wanted to quit, SLC should have told him to hang in there without throwing the towel in. If I had any say, I would have told him that this is not the time to quit.”

Adding that Mathews is a positive captain. Ranatunga said, “When Sri Lanka whitewashed number one ranked Australia in the Test series last year, there were lot of people to take credit, but sadly when he lost he was made the scapegoat and all the blame was on him. Mathews was a very positive captain, but due to constant changes and lots of chopping and changing he started becoming negative because he lost the confidence.”

Sri Lanka’s chairman of selectors Sanath Jayasuriya has revealed that Angelo Mathews will fulfill the duties of an all-rounder in the upcoming one-day series against India.

It’s a big relief that Angelo will be able to bowl for us again. We have to manage him carefully and he is at the moment not ready to bowl full quota of ten overs, but he will certainly be able to bowl five to six overs. That’s a big plus point for us as it helps us to balance the side

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 25, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 46 -->
36
Zone B - Match 46
FT
36
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Match Tied
Aug 26, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 47 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 47
Aug 26, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 48 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 48

R Ashwin is also part of the ODI team which we are looking at 