Angelo Mathews is the best captain I have seen after Ranjan Madugalle, says Arjuna Ranatunga

Sri Lanka have struggled in 2017 as they are yet to win a series. (Source: Reuters/File) Sri Lanka have struggled in 2017 as they are yet to win a series. (Source: Reuters/File)

Former Sri Lankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga has said that Angelo Mathews should not have been allowed to step down as captain.

Speaking to cricbuzz, he said, “Mathews is the best captain I have seen after Ranjan Madugalle. When he said that he wanted to quit, SLC should have told him to hang in there without throwing the towel in. If I had any say, I would have told him that this is not the time to quit.”

Adding that Mathews is a positive captain. Ranatunga said, “When Sri Lanka whitewashed number one ranked Australia in the Test series last year, there were lot of people to take credit, but sadly when he lost he was made the scapegoat and all the blame was on him. Mathews was a very positive captain, but due to constant changes and lots of chopping and changing he started becoming negative because he lost the confidence.”

Sri Lanka’s chairman of selectors Sanath Jayasuriya has revealed that Angelo Mathews will fulfill the duties of an all-rounder in the upcoming one-day series against India.

It’s a big relief that Angelo will be able to bowl for us again. We have to manage him carefully and he is at the moment not ready to bowl full quota of ten overs, but he will certainly be able to bowl five to six overs. That’s a big plus point for us as it helps us to balance the side

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App