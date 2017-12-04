India vs Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews hits 8th Test ton, first in India

Angelo Mathews celebrates his 8th Test century against India during the third day at Feroz Shah Kotla. (Source: PTI) Angelo Mathews celebrates his 8th Test century against India during the third day at Feroz Shah Kotla. (Source: PTI)

Veteran Sri Lankan middle-order batsman Angelo Mathews finally ended his century drought by registering his first Test ton in over two years. This was after he hit a boundary off Ishant Sharma to bring up his eighth Test hundred at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Monday. Incidentally, this was also his first on Indian soil. Making most of his reprives Mathews played a gritty knock to keep the opposition at bay and hit a fine century.’ In his classy knock of Mathews slammed more than a dozen boundaries and hit two huge sixes. He was finally dismissed for 111 by R Ashwin.

However, that was not before he forged the first hundred run partnership for the visitors with skipper Dinesh Chandimal. Mathews had walked in to bat at a tricky period last evening when Sri Lanka had lost three wickets. But the partnership with Chandimal arrested any chance of yet another batting collapse.

Meanwhile, the pressure has been on Angelo Mathews since he has been out of form and was batting at number four slot. This troubled the Lankan camp to no end as they failed to put in big partnerships.Since scoring last hundred in 2015, Mathews averaged a shade above 27. Hence, this innings will come as a huge relief for the 30-year-old. Whether Sri Lanka can capitalize on his knock, only time will tell.

