I had to work really hard against the number one team, says Angelo Mathews

Reflecting on his innings the 30-year-old Lankan batsman maintained that it wasn’t a fluent knock but what mattered most is the runs he got for his team. (Source: PTI) Reflecting on his innings the 30-year-old Lankan batsman maintained that it wasn’t a fluent knock but what mattered most is the runs he got for his team. (Source: PTI)

Angelo Mathews is one individual who will breathe a huge sigh of relief amidst Delhi’s smog and polluted weather conditions. But that is not because he would take pleasure in it but since he finally managed to end his century drought by notching up his 8th Test hundred (also his first in India). Reflecting on his innings the 30-year-old Lankan batsman maintained that it wasn’t a fluent knock but what mattered most is the runs he got for his team.

“I thought it was not the most fluent innings. I had to work really hard against the number one team. But in the end, runs matter. I was hitting the ball, but I did not capitalise after getting to fifties. I told myself to carry on after getting fifty today.”

Admitting that the pressure is always to score runs, Mathews said,”As a batsman, you are always under pressure and I like those challenges. I have played longer cricket and it didn’t bother me. Few more wickets in hand would have been ideal.”

Mathews also lauded his skipper’s knock which spearheaded Sri Lanka’s battle for survival. “Chandimal was brilliant today and a captain’s knock from him. Little bit disappointed but we can still fight. It is a good wicket, taking a bit of turn and still good for batting. It will take more spin on the fourth and fifth day,” he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd