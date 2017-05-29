Angelo Mathews expresses grief after floods in Sri Lanka

Angelo Mathews expressed grief after floods in Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters) Angelo Mathews expressed grief after floods in Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters)

Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews has expressed grief after floods in Sri Lanka. The Asian country hit by the worst floods since 2003.

Sri Lanka’s tri-forces personnel including more than 1,000 Army troops were engaged in the rescue and relief operations.

Matthews in a video message said, “Deeply shocked and saddened by the floods back at home. Thoughts and prayers with all those who are affected. We as a team will always be with you. Unfortunately, we wouldn’t be able to be with you physically but emotionally as well as our prayers are always with you.”

We love you srilanka.We fall together we rise together pic.twitter.com/KrIuSKis7f — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) 28 May 2017

Sri Lankan cricket team are in England for the ICC Champions Trophy and they will begin their campaign against South Africa on June 3. Sri Lanka shared the Champions Trophy with India in 2002 when both the finals were washed away due to rain.

They are now placed in Group with India, Pakistan and South Africa. Sri Lanka have already played one of their two warm-up games. They played Australia in the first match and stood on the losing side as the Aussies won the match by 2 wickets.

They will next play the warm-up game against New Zealand on Tuesday before starting the campaign. The group matches of the ICC Champions Trophy is scheduled to begin from June 1 and it would England against Bangladesh in the opener.

