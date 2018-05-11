Angad Bedi marries Neha Dhupia: Sportspersons wish the couple on Twitter

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia announced that they had tied the knot on Thursday. (Source: Twitter) Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia announced that they had tied the knot on Thursday. (Source: Twitter)

Bollywood actor and model Neha Dhupia announced that she had tied the knot with Angad Bedi on Thursday. While he is known more for his acting and modelling work Angad is the son of former India captain and cricket great Bishan Singh Bedi. Bedi Sr had said once that had Angad worked as hard on his cricket as he did on his career in showbiz, he would have been playing for the country. Angad had represented Delhi in age group levels before opting to shift his focus.

After news of the marriage broke out, a number of celebrities wished the star couple. Among them were a number of sportspersons. Here are a few of them:

Congratulations and happy married life ??@sonamakapoor and @NehaDhupia — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) 11 May 2018

How beautiful ?? congratulations Yo Anand and you .. wishing you a lifetime of happiness.. http://t.co/aAejy0wuf7 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) 10 May 2018

Congratulations @NehaDhupia for the new beginning of your life..Best wishes to you both..Hv a wonderful and beautiful life ahead!! — Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) 10 May 2018

Angad Bedi had appeared in Gaurav Kapoor’s Breakfast with Champions with father Bishan Singh Bedi and also played a role of a cricketer in the online series Inside Edge.

