Ashes 2017: ECB official Andrew Strauss to miss remaining tour after wife diagnosed with cancer

Andrew Strauss will no longer play a role in the ongoing Ashes series. (File Photo) Andrew Strauss will no longer play a role in the ongoing Ashes series. (File Photo)

Former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss will no longer adhere to his duties as the director of England cricket during the ongoing Ashes tournament as he will remain with his family in England after his wife Ruth McDonald was diagnosed with cancer. The announcement was made on Thursday by an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) official. “Andrew Strauss, Director of England cricket, will not return to The Ashes this winter. His wife, Ruth, has been diagnosed with cancer and is going through a series of medical tests before Christmas. His family need Andrew’s full support at this time.”

The 40-year old was scheduled to miss the third Test against Australia at WACA stadium in Perth and was to return to join the squad in Melbourne before the fourth Test, But now, the former left-handed batsman will stay at home to be with his wife.

ECB had offered full support to the batsman in his decision to miss the Ashes tour. Strauss, who has held the position of director of England cricket since May 2015, also found an unlikely supporter in former England cricketer allrounder Kevin Pietersen. The two have been involved in a bitter rivalry for years which led to Pietersen’s ultimate ouster from the England squad.

In a tweet, the explosive batsman said that he “ends” all the “tensions” with Strauss as news about his family has helped him in putting “life into perspective”. “Here ends ANY tension I may have with Andrew Strauss. What he’s going through with his family puts life into perspective. Thinking of the Strauss family!,” Pietersen wrote in the tweet.

Here ends ANY tension I may have with Andrew Strauss.

What he’s going through with his family puts life into perspective.

Thinking of the Strauss family!

😘 — KP (@KP24) 15 December 2017

England are currently trailing 2-0 in the 5-match Test series against Australia and the ongoing third Test is a must-win game for the visitors.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App