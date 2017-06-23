Andrew Flintoff to tread the boards in musical

Andrew Flintoff is to try starring in a musical. (Source: Reuters) Andrew Flintoff is to try starring in a musical. (Source: Reuters)

England cricketing great Andrew Flintoff is to try his hand at a different type of live performance — starring in a musical it was revealed on Thursday. The 39-year-old former England skipper — who played 79 Tests and was man of the series in the epic English success in the 2005 Ashes series — is taking the lead role of Kevin Chadwick in ‘Fat Friends’ on a tour of England.

The curtain will go up on the show — which was originally a hit TV show written by award winning writer Kay Mellor — in Leeds, Yorkshire, in November. Flintoff — who is affectionately known as ‘Freddie’ — has also appeared in Mellor’s TV drama ‘Love, Lies and Records’ due to screen on BBC.

“Having had the pleasure of recently working on an episode of Kay’s latest TV series, it’s great to have the opportunity to work with her again,” said Flintoff. “I loved the TV series and think Fat Friends – The Musical, is going to give people a great night out. I’m really

looking forward to it.”

For Mellor, there were no second thoughts about casting Flintoff.

“I was introduced to Freddie at one of our TV casting sessions — it was clear to me that he could leave his cricket bat behind, embody a character, and understand the drama. It was a no-brainer… he got the part,” she said.

“Then, as we were talking through Fat Friends – The Musical, I wondered if Freddie could sing. I am thrilled and delighted that Freddie is able to join

us for our run at Leeds and part of the tour as well… I can’t wait to start working with the super talented cast we’ve got so far.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App