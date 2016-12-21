Andre Russell’s audacious black-and-pink bat banned by Cricket Australia

Andre Russell’s bat was found to have left black marks on the ball. (Source: Big Bash League twitter page) Andre Russell’s bat was found to have left black marks on the ball. (Source: Big Bash League twitter page)

Andre Russell unveiled an outrageous black and pink bat in Australia’s Big Bash League opener. Russell had come on at number seven for Sydney Thunder carrying the bat and immediately, opposition team Sydney Sixers’ skipper Brad Haddin turned to the umpire to ask the legality of the bat. Although it was initially deemed legal, Cricket Australia later announced that it was banned after it was found out that it discoloured the ball.

Cricket Australia had initially stated that differently coloured bats are allowed in the Big Bash League as long as it matches the club colours. Russell’s Sydney Thunders teammate had, on one occasion used an electric green bat against Sixers. Chris Gayle had earlier used a golden coloured bat. But those two bats were well within the range of rules as they didn’t interfere with the colour of the ball.

“The Match Officials provided feedback to Cricket Australia that the bat used by Andre left black marks on the match ball,” said Head of the Big Bash Anthony Everard. “As a result, we have decided to withdraw our approval for Andre to use the bat that was used last night as the colour solution used by the manufacturer was discolouring the ball.

“Should Andre, or any other BBL or WBBL player for that matter, wish to use a bat with a different colouring solution to the one used last night that doesn’t result in the discolouration of the match ball, they will be permitted to do so subject to Cricket Australia being satisfied that the bat won’t compromise the integrity of the game, which we believe discolouring the match ball does.”

