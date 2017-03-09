Andre Russel faces possibility of extension in doping ban

Andre Russell during a hearing where he was handed out a one-year ban for not providing his whereabouts. (Source: AP) Andre Russell during a hearing where he was handed out a one-year ban for not providing his whereabouts. (Source: AP)

After West Indian allrounder, Andre Russell, was banned from cricket for one year after being found guilty of a doping whereabouts violation in his native Jamaica, he now faces the possibility of an extension of his ban.

Jamaica’s anti-doping commission (JADCO) is pushing for the maximum two-year suspension to be imposed on the 28-year-old Russell, who was banned in January for one year. JADCO chief executive Carey Brown said on Wednesday that his organisation had filed an appeal with Jamaica’s five-member anti-doping Appeals Tribunal.

It may be recalled here that an independent disciplinary panel had ruled in February, that the 27 year-old would serve a 12 months suspension after he had violated anti-doping whereabouts regulations three times over a 12-month period — an offense that equates to a failed doping test.

Russel, who has played for the Sydney Thunder in the last two editions of the KFC Big Bash League, hasn’t commented on the ruling but his lead attorney had earlier expressed relief Russell avoided a maximum two-year ban after the verdict was handed down. However, Carey Brown spoke to Reuters on Wednesday and said that the organisation intended take the matter to an appeals tribunal in a bid to extend the suspension to 24 months.

Meanwhile, Sydney Thunder director of cricket Mike Hussey told cricket.com.au last month that Russell “been to hell and back” dealing with the anti-doping charge and recent injury issues.

“I feel for him. He’s been going through a really tough time of late with all the ‘whereabouts’ saga going on and he’s been waiting to hear the finding of that hearing,” Hussey said. “I want him to go away and get better physically but also mentally. “Hopefully get this saga over and behind him, he gets cleared and he can get on living his life and getting back to really enjoying his cricket again.

“He’s been to hell and back. “I have a lot for empathy for him, not as in I know what he’s feeling, but I think at times people are too quick to judge him. “He’s gone through a really tough time and I just want him to get better and get his life back on track.”

First Published on: March 9, 2017 2:35 pm

