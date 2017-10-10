Ranji Trophy 2017-18: So near yet so far for Andhra Pradesh

R Ashwin gave away runs at nearly 6-an-over against Andhra Pradesh. (Source: File) R Ashwin gave away runs at nearly 6-an-over against Andhra Pradesh. (Source: File)

Andhra came within 19 runs of creating a major upset in the first round against a power-packed Tamil Nadu outfit. A calculated gamble of a declaration, a challenging total and a charged-up run-chase set up an exciting finish in Chennai.

While Abhinav Mukund finished five runs short of a century, Baba Aparajith got to three figures as India opener Murali Vijay returned to the crease after having retired hurt the previous evening with an ankle injury to score a crucial 55 to help TN push for a win. A target of 218 in nearly around 42 overs gave Andhra a reasonable chance. And they set off in hot pursuit and with confidence with opener Srikar Bharat and former India U-19 batsman Ricky Bhui leading the charge.

Bharat first put on 85 for the first wicket at a good rate with DB Prashant before being joined by Bhui. When those two were together, TN were in trouble. B Sumanth and Ashwin Hebbar too were equally aggressive.

R Ashwin bowled most of the overs predictably, but was taken on by the Andhra middle-order and went eventually at nearly 6-an-over. The constant fall of wickets kept pegging them back though as the required run-rate went from manageable to astronomic. They needed 30 off the last two overs eventually and despite scoring 10 off the penultimate over had to call it off with a ball to spare.

At Chennai: Tamil Nadu 176 and 350/6 declared (Baba Aparajith 108 not out, Abhinav Mukund 95, Murali Vijay 55) drew with Andhra 309 and 198/7 (Srikar Bharat 64; Ricky Bhui 40; K Vignesh 3/34)

Ranji Round-up

Group A

Delhi fall 30 short

At Feroz Shah Kotla: Assam 258 and 255 (Sibsankar Roy 87; Manan Sharma 3/58) drew with Delhi 435 and 49/2 in 8 overs (K Das 2/22).

Total washout.

At Hyderabad: Maharashtra v Hyderabad completely washed out without a single ball bowled across four days.

Group B

Three points for J&K

At Jaipur: Rajasthan 330 and 246/4 (Rajesh Bishnoi, Mahipal Lomror 65) drew with Jammu & Kashmir 436/8 declared (Ahmed Bandy 102, Parvez Rasool 97; Tanveer-ul-Haq 3/43).

Group C

Yusuf’s twin tons in vain

At Indore: Madhya Pradesh 551/8 declared and 73/2 (Harpreet Singh 44 not out) beat Baroda 302 and 318 (Yusuf Pathan 136 not out, Atit Sheth 109; Ishwar Pandey 5/40).

Tripura, Odisha share a point

At Bhubaneshwar: Tripura 194/8 declared (Udiyan Bose 104; Dhiraj Singh 5/55) drew with Odisha 18/1

Group D

Run-feast ends in draw

At Dharamsala: Himachal Pradesh 729/8 declared and 145/6 (Paras Dogra 45) drew with Punjab 601 (Abhishek Gupta 202, Abhishek Sharma 94; Gurvinder Singh 6/172).

Services hold on

At Palam: Bengal 552/8 declared and 161/5 declared (Abhishek Kumar 40; Diwesh Pathania 3/71) drew with Services 359 and 212/7 (Vikas Hathwala 64; Navneet Singh 49).

Bad light to Goa’s rescue

At Porvorim: Chattisgarh 458 drew with Goa 282 (Sumiran Amonkar 79, Sagun Kamat 47; Sumit Ruikar 5/72) and 170/7 (Sumiran Amonkar 53). ENS

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App