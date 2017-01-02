Andhra Cricket Association will implement Lodha reforms right away: G Ganga Raju

Rattled after the Supreme Court removed both the BCCI President and Secretary, the Board’s senior vice President Gokaraju Ganga Raju on Monday made it clear that his association Andhra CA will implement Lodha Reforms with immediate effect.

“There is no confusion as Supreme Court has passed it’s verdict. As the president of Andhra Cricket Association we would implement Lodha Reforms in totality with immediate effect. If it means that we have to go into cooling off period, so be it. Indian cricket should move forward,” Ganga Raju told PTI on Monday.

There is speculation that he might be in line for interim president’s post after Supreme Court removed Anurag Thakur on Monday but he does not want to get into it.

“Look, I still need some clarity over the matter. Mr CK Khanna of DDCA is also a senior VP. But in any case it will be a temporary post as I will also have to go into compulsory cooling off period. But if such kind of responsibility is entrusted on me, I will perform my duties with utmost honesty and sincerity,” Ganga Raju said.

Asked why did Andhra CA not adhere to Lodha Reforms earlier, Ganga Raju said: “It was because everyone was together. But now when the verdict is out there is no question of defiance. We have been in BCCI long enough to know how to run administration.

“Andhra has 19 cricket grounds owned by association and a second international stadium is coming up. We would do a good job,” he concluded.