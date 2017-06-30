An impressive presentation does not make you a good coach, says Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly has stated that it is not only skills that make a coach successful. (Source: Express Archive) Sourav Ganguly has stated that it is not only skills that make a coach successful. (Source: Express Archive)

Former Indian skipper and current CAC member Sourav Ganguly has stated that it is not only skills that make a coach successful but also ‘man-management and situation understanding skills’.

Speaking to ANM News, Ganguly said, “I think cricket is a captain’s game. The coach should be someone who can help and get the team going. An impressive presentation does not make you a good coach. Various things are needed to make a good coach – like man-management skill, situation-understanding skill. Maybe someone will be better skill-wise but will lack at man-management. You just have to move on.”

“We will do whatever we think is good for the Indian cricket. We did the same in appointing Kumble as well. He also gave us results. We played in the final of the Champions Trophy. We will try and do our best,” Ganguly added.

Speaking about the appointment of Anil Kumble, Ganguly said, “India’s strength is spin. So we thought he would be able to help our spinners. We thought Anil would handle it properly, having played at the top level for so many years and becoming successful.”

“This is normal in life when you are together somewhere there will be a difference of opinions. Even at work, you have differences. You just have to deal with it,” he told ‘ANM News’.

Meanwhile, Ganguly also spoke about the issue of Virender Sehwag’s CV which was widely reported in the media as a two line application. Responding to it he said, “I’ve seen Sehwag’s CV and it’s not a two-liner one. He has a complete CV. But can you become the India coach by sending a CV?”.

“Coach is made on the ground. And he is Sehwag, a known personality. Everyone knows him and his cricketing skills. He’s not someone who has come from Midnapore district of West Bengal,” he said and added, “So I don’t think it’s an issue. We will sit, talk and finalise. Difficult to take a name at the moment.”

