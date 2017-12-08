An honour to be picked by India, not thinking about competition, says Siddharth Kaul

Siddharth Kaul said that he is going into the series with the mindset he kept for domestic and List A matches. (Source: PTI) Siddharth Kaul said that he is going into the series with the mindset he kept for domestic and List A matches. (Source: PTI)

Siddharth Kaul has been included in the Indian team that play Sri Lanka in the upcoming three match ODI series. His international debut at a time when India have the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya vying for a spot in the pace department but Kaul said that he is ready to do what the team demands from him. “I am not thinking too much about that (the competition). It is an honour to be picked for India, a dream come true,” said Kaul in a press conference on Friday, “I am going into the series with a mindset that helped me do well in domestic cricket, IPL and India. I am ready to do what the team demands from me.”

Kaul had recently picked up a five-wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy for Punjab and had also bowled well for the India A side which took on New Zealand last month. He said that he just “kept running and bowling” and that it was a great feeling to be selected in the Indian team. “It is a great feeling I can’t describe what it is,” said Kaul, “Thank you for calling me to this media interaction. I got silent when I was told about the selection. I just kept running and bowling, did not know what was happening around me. I feel blessed that I have got this call-up. I have been picked in the IPL, India A and I have performed well. The experience in domestic cricket in the last five years also helped my bowling, taught me how to bowl in certain circumstances. It has helped in my growth.”

Indian captain Virat Kohli, with whom Kaul played in the 2008 U-19 World Cup has been rested for the ODI series and it will be Rohit Sharma who will lead India. The selectors did not recall R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the ODI series and went ahead with the selection of two wrist spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav alongwith left-spinner Axar Patel. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who had asked to be rested from the Test series against Sri Lanka, was back in the ODI squad.

