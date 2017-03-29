Amitabh Bachchan slams Brad Hodge for questioning Virat Kohli’s ethics

Virat Kohli has been drawn into multiple confrontations throughout the Australia series. (Source: File) Virat Kohli has been drawn into multiple confrontations throughout the Australia series. (Source: File)

Renowned Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has once again come out in defence of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. This was after former middle-order Australian batsman, Brad Hodge, who is also the Gujarat Lions coach in IPL suggested that Kohli might have opted to sit out of the deciding test in Dharamsala to get himself ready for the upcoming IPL season.

Stating his unwavering support for Kohli, Bachchan wrote a message on Twitter where he said, “Virat skipped 4th to play IPL .. RUBBISH ! he did it to tell you that his team can wallop you even without him !”

T 2477 – Brad Hodge says ‘Virat skipped 4th to play IPL’ .. RUBBISH ! he did it to tell you that his team can wallop you even without him ! pic.twitter.com/FVxFpYcgEq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 27 March 2017

The on-field clashes between India and Australia during this four-match Test series is visible to one and all and Virat Kohli has been drawn into multiple confrontations throughout the series. From the on-field sledging and heated arguments to off-field blame-game, they have all been regular instances of this bilateral series. The Australian media too has played its part and heavily criticized Indian skipper Virat Kohli

It may be recalled here that Amitabh Bachchan had earlier voiced his support for Kohli as well when the Australian media dubbed him as the Donald Trump of world sports. In another message on twitter Bachchan had said, “Aussi media calls Virat, Donald Trump of sports !! … thank you Aussi media for accepting that he is a winner and the PRESIDENT !!”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd