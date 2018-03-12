Amitabh Bachchan gets trolled for error while congratulating Indian women cricket team

Amitabh Bachchan congratulated the women cricket team for winning series in South Africa. (Source: Twitter) Amitabh Bachchan congratulated the women cricket team for winning series in South Africa. (Source: Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan never misses a chance of congratulating Indian athletes on their successful performances – be it at home or overseas. Indian women cricket team came back after claiming the limited-overs series in South Africa, the Bollywood veteran sent out a tweet to congratulate the winners but it had an error.

Twitter being the unforgiving forum that it is, Bachchan Sr’s tweet started doing the rounds, thanks to an error. The 75-year old actor tweeted, “T 2740 – YEEEAAHHH !! CONGRATULATIONS Indian Women’s Cricket Team Historic Series win against Australia in T20 and ODI games .. terrific character, batting and fielding .. that catch by Jemimah on the boundary, OUTSTANDING !! you make us PROUD Indians ..”

India’s series win in ODI and T20I was against South Africa and not Australia, and Bachchan soon started to get trolled for his tweet. He later apologised and corrected it, saying, “Apologies .. that should read South Africa NOT Australia.”

T 2740 – YEEEAAHHH !! CONGRATULATIONS Indian Women’s Cricket Team Historic Series win against Australia in T20 and ODI games .. terrific character, batting and fielding .. that catch by Jemimah on the boundary, OUTSTANDING !! you make us PROUD Indians ..???????????????? pic.twitter.com/qubUElSoK6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 11 March 2018

Apologies .. that should read South Africa NOT Australia .. ?????? http://t.co/2f3Ty294Aa — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 11 March 2018

Senior Bachchan probably got confused between the two countries as India are currently playing Australia in a three-match ODI series. Indian women beat South Africa 2-1 in ODI series and 3-1 in the T20I series to script history as they registered a double series win in South Africa for the first time.

