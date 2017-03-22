Amitabh Bachchan comes out in support of Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been drawn into multiple confrontations throughout the Australia series. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli has been drawn into multiple confrontations throughout the Australia series. (Source: PTI)

Renowned Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has come out in defence of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. This was after one of the Australian media outlets dubbed Kohli as Donald Trump of world sports. Stating his unwavering support for Kohli, Bachchan wrote a message on Twitter where he said, “Aussi media calls Virat, Donald Trump of sports !! … thank you Aussi media for accepting that he is a winner and the PRESIDENT !!”

The on-filed clashes between India and Australia during this four-match Test series is visible to one and all and Virat Kohli has been drawn into multiple confrontations throughout the series. From the on-field sledging and heated arguments to off-field blame-game, they have all been regular instances of this bilateral series.

T 2471 – Aussi media calls Virat, Donald Trump of sports !! … thank you Aussi media for accepting that he is a winner and the PRESIDENT !! pic.twitter.com/ZOoNtuhtC2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 21 March 2017

Meanwhile, the Australian media too has played its part and heavily criticized Indian skipper Virat Kohli. After a report in the Daily Telegraph went on to label him as Donald Trump of World sports, criticism was also in store for the BCCI and the ICC. Both the bodies were condemned for lack of action against Kohli. However, veteran Indian cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar have suggested the home side to keep focus on the game and not on the off-field aggressive exchange.

