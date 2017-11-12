Amit Mishra tweets photo of smog from Ranji Trophy match in Lahli; Haryana win looks unlikely

#SundayEye
Amit Mishra tweeted a photo of Lahli ground covered in smog which delayed the start of play between Haryana and Rajasthan.

Lahli | Published:November 12, 2017
While New Delhi is still battling against dense smog, the problem has affected Ranji Trophy matches being played in the capital as well. The poor visibility has delayed the start of matches like the last year. Currently, Services are playing Goa at the Air Force Ground in Palam.

Ranji matches affected by smog is not a problem only in Delhi but it has reached Lahli as well. Haryana Ranji team captain Amit Mishra tweeted a photo on Sunday that showed Lahli ground in Rohtak covered in smog.

Mishra, who has international caps for India as well, tweeted with the caption which said “this is the condition today @ lahli. Hope we will get some play today.”

Haryana were eyeing a win on the final day of the match after taking a lead of 252 runs on day three of the match. They bowled out Rajasthan for 150 to take a 73 run lead in the first innings before being 179 for 5 at stumps on the penultimate day.

This would have been first win for Haryana this season and could have helped them improve their position in the points table. But, that doesn’t look like happening after the smog situation in Lahli.

