Ranji Trophy 2017-18: Amit Mishra bowls 29 overs on return, Jharkhand log home seven points

Amit Mishra bowled 29 overs without much success on his return as Jharkhand thrashed Haryana by 10 wickets to finish with 7 points in a Ranji Trophy group B encounter, in Ranchi on Friday.

Starting the final day at 141 for 4 in their second innings, Haryana ended at 296 with Rajat Paliwal scoring 93 and Rohit Pramod Sharma scoring 71. Shahbaz Nadeem again took 6 for 93.

Jharkhand were left to score 81 for victory and Ishan Kishan blasted 46 off 45 balls with the winners reaching the target in 10.4 overs.

Group B

In Ranchi: Haryana 208 and 296. Jharkhand 425/9 and 81/0 (Ishan Kishan 46 no).

Jharkhand won by 10 wickets.

Points: Jharkhand 7 Haryana 0

In Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala 335 and 250/4 decl

Rajasthan 243 and (target 343) 211 (Robin Bist 70, Sijomon Joseph 5/84)

Kerala won by 131 runs.

Kerala 6 Rajasthan 0.

