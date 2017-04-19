Ambiguity over voting rights for player-members

AS former IPL chairman Lalit Modi’s son Ruchir takes centrestage contesting the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) elections post adoption of Lodha Committee’s recommendations, ambiguity remains with regards to voting rights of two former international cricketers Salim Durani and Gagan Khoda. As per the Supreme Court order, “The association shall grant automatic membership to former international players hailing from the state.”

The order had brought joy to the cricketing fraternity, especially to those who till date had not been members of their state association despite donning the India jersey. However there was no clarity on whether membership extended to a right to vote. RCA has sent a letter to these cricketers stating that though they have been included as members, they are ineligible to vote. Though Durani could not be reached for confirmation, Khoda stressed he had received a letter stating he couldn’t vote in the forthcoming state cricket body elections which are scheduled to take place on April 26.

“I can only say that I have received a letter which states that my name has been included as a member of RCA but I don’t have voting rights,” Khoda told The Indian Express. It is learnt that past cricketers now have approached BCCI CEO Rahul Johri in this regard.

“There are several eminent players who have represented the State or the Nation or even captained National Team who have no membership, while huge number of persons unconnected with cricket but are merely interested in club house facilities are given membership. This should be changed. All players from a State who have represented the Nation or the State (played in Ranji Trophy or other National/State level tournaments) shall be given automatic membership in the Cricket Associations of the respective States,” the Lodha Committee report reads.

However, RCA secretary Sumendra Tiwari explains that the order never states cricketers will earn voting rights, though they might be included as members of the association. “We have consulted our legal team and they informed us that nowhere in the order is it written that past international cricketers will get voting rights. The association has to make international cricketers their members which we have done. At the moment we have 33 district associations who will vote on the election day,” Tiwari said.

RCA elections will be held on April 26 whereas nomination papers can be filed between April 21 and 23, while the scrutiny takes place on April 24. Candidates can withdraw their nomination by April 25. However, even before the RCA election takes place, it has thrown another question on the Supreme Court order.

