Ambati Rayudu handed two-match ban for breaching BCCI’s Code of Conduct

Hyderabad skipper Ambati Rayudu has been handed a two-match suspension for breaching the BCCI Code of Conduct during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Hyderabad and Karnataka on January 11, 2018. As a result, Rayudu will be ineligible to play during the first two matches for his state team in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. Since Rayudu pleaded guilty to the offence no formal hearing was conducted.

Rayudu’s suspension comes in the wake of his argument over an umpiring decision in the south zone match against Karnataka on January 11. This was after two runs were added to Karnataka’s score after umpires were made aware of an error which occurred during the second over of the match. After the match BCCI had stated that it will look into the matter.

The BCCI has taken cognizance of the events that unfolded during and after the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018 match today between Hyderabad-Karnataka. An official report by the Match Referee is awaited, following which appropriate action as per BCCI’s Code of Conduct will be taken — BCCI (@BCCI) 11 January 2018

Karun Nair flicked a delivery off Mohammad Siraj over the mid-wicket and picked up a couple of runs. Left-arm spinner Mehdi Hassan was the fielder who ran towards the ball and picked it up before it could cross the ropes. However, replays clearly showed that his left- foot was touching the boundary rope. Umpire Ulhas Gandhe also did not bother to go upstairs for a video replay as Karnataka ended their first innings at 203/5.

When Karnataka came out to bowl, a visibly incensed Vinay Kumar had a long talk with the umpire and two runs were added to the total (205) as the target was revised to 206. Ironically Hyderabad lost the match by the same two runs.

An incensed Rayudu along with this teammates stood on the field and protested. Rayudu along with his entire team did not leave the field and remained on the ground in a bid to start a Super Over. The drama went on for quite a while and did not allow the next match (scheduled at 1 PM) between Andhra and Kerala to begin on time. Eventually, the match had to be reduced to a 13-overs encounter.

Meanwhile, the charge against Rayudu was leveled by on-field umpires and third umpire Anil Dandekar.

