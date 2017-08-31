Ambati Rayudu assaults senior citizen who accused him of rash driving, watch video

Ambati Rayudu has played 36 ODIs for India. Ambati Rayudu has played 36 ODIs for India.

Out-of-favour India batsman Ambati Rayudu has come under a lot of criticism after a video of him misbehaving with a senior citizen appeared on social media. The cricketer, known for losing his temper now and then, is seen driving a SUV before getting down from it and man-handling the person.

The senior citizens allege that they were on a walk when Rayudu drove his car at a high speed which even hit one of them. Both the cricketer and the people in video are seen to be involved in a heated argument before the former gets down from the car and tries to man-handle the person. Some people are trying to stop the fight by keeping them away from each other. Rayudu later gets back in his car.

#WATCH: Cricketer Ambati Rayudu seen in scuffle with a man allegedly after argument over rash driving in Hyderabad (Unverified video source) pic.twitter.com/r1pdq5Lh9g — ANI (@ANI) 31 August 2017

Rayudu has been out of the Indian team for quite some time now but he has played 36 one-day internationals and six T20 internationals for the national team.

Though there are no reports of any police complaint by the senior citizen yet, there are reports that he is going to take the matter to the police. In the domestic season, Rayudu will play for the India Red team in the Duleep Trophy which begins in September next month.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd