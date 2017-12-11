I m sure someone will bring up the Ben Duckett incident at Perth: Tim Paine

Australian wicketkeeper revealed that his side might well bring up the Ben Duckett fiasco in the Third Test a Perth. (Source: Reuters) Australian wicketkeeper revealed that his side might well bring up the Ben Duckett fiasco in the Third Test a Perth. (Source: Reuters)

The war of words between Australia and England during the ongoing Ashes series does not seem like ending anytime soon. This was after Australian wicketkeeper revealed that his side might well bring up the Ben Duckett fiasco in the Third Test a Perth. Earlier, England’s fringe player Ben Duckett was dropped for pouring drink over Jimmy Anderson in a bar.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “I’m sure someone will bring it up at some stage. But what’s happening in their camp off the field has no effect on the way we’re going to go about our cricket. I haven’t paid a hell of a lot of attention to it… it’s a bit irrelevant.”

“There’s been nothing that I’ve heard that has been too untoward or anything that has been particularly nasty. It’s just been tough Test match cricket. It’s been played in pretty good spirit from what I’ve seen and heard. Both teams have – despite what it may look like – a huge amount of respect for each other.”

“I was (surprised by Bairstow’s take). I certainly haven’t heard anything that has crossed the line,” he added.

Meanwhile, the iconic venue of WACA will host its last Test. Reflecting on the same, he said, “I think all Australian players, domestically and internationally, have enjoyed coming to the WACA. It’s a place that other international teams find really uncomfortable, which is again a bonus for us.”

“It’s kind of sad that this will be it for the international game here, but a lot of Australian cricketers and Australian cricket fans will have a lot of great memories from WACA Tests from a long time ago. I’m sure they’ll live on,” he concluded by saying.

