Alleged mention of names in spot-fixing case put Mohammad Sami, Umar Akmal in fix

Umar Akmal is in London for treat of knee injury. Umar Akmal is in London for treat of knee injury.

Their names in media reports claiming they were involved in the spot-fixing scandal of Pakistan Super League second season, Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Sami and Umar Akmal is a spot of bother with their cricket as well.

Reports in the media had said that names of these two cricketers were there after a top official of the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom gave a testimony to the three-member anti-corruption tribunal. There is no confirmation yet despite Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shahryar Khan also taking their name in media.

Despite all this, PCB legal advisor Salman Naseer said he has no comments on the issue and whether they were involved in fixing or not.

“I would advise the media and everyone else to refrain from taking names of any players without official confirmation as it causes problems and so far I don’t recall anyone in the tribunal and board taking the names of these two players anywhere,” he said.

While it is still not confirmed, their names in fixing reports had led to major problems for Akmal and Sami. Both cricketers are trying to play the foreign T20 leagues. The organisers of the Caribbean Premier League asked Sami whether an investigation is going on against him. Similar questions were posed to Akmal. The Pakistan batsman is in London for treatment for a knee problem.

“From what I know Sami is upset because the organisers of the Bangladesh Premier League where he is in great demand and plays every year have also raised questions,” a reliable source told PTI.

The PSL spot-fixing scandal hit Pakistan cricket in April and has been on since then. Sharjeel Khan was named in the involvement and on Monday the PCB legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi confirmed that the arguments and testimonies in the Sharjeel Khan case had been completed. July 29 has been set as the date when both parties will submit their reports.

PCB lawyer is sure that the verdict will be against Sharjeel who is charged with meeting bookmakers and agreeing to spot fixing — in this case playing two dot balls in the first match of PSL. Khalid Latif is the other player suspended for it.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd