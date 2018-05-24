Allan Border lauds Alastair Cook after Englishman equals his record of 153 consecutive Tests

Alastair Cook struck a fine half-century in his 154th Test. (Source: Reuters) Alastair Cook struck a fine half-century in his 154th Test. (Source: Reuters)

Legendary Australian cricketer Allan Border hailed England opener Alastair Cook’s feat after the Englishman equaled his record of playing 153 consecutive Tests. Cook achieved the milestone when he came out to bat in the first Test between England and Pakistan on Thursday. In his 154th Test, Alastair Cook struck his 56th half-century but it was not enough to bail England out of trouble as the hosts were bowled out for 184 in their first innings.

Congratulating Cook, Border spoke to Daily Mirror and said, “I didn’t realise anyone was getting that close in terms of consecutive Test matches, but it is an amazing thing.”

“I’ve been a great fan of his from a distance over the years. I don’t know him well but we’ve got that Essex connection. I spent two fantastic years playing there and so I’ve watched his progress as a former player from the club,” Border remarked.

“To have stayed fit and able to play that many consecutive games is remarkable. To have not copped one on the finger, or done a hamstring or anything in the field to stop you playing is incredible,” he added.

“I know I was lucky that whenever I did have an injury that was a bit nasty or stopped me playing, it came at a time when I had a break from the game or enough time to get over it and I guess Cooky has been the same,” Border further added.

Looking at the road ahead for the southpaw Border stated that there was no reason why Cook couldn’t continue playing for his country for the next few years. “There is no reason why he can´t keep going for a few years yet. The number he ends up with could be something quite extraordinary,” Border said before adding, “When I finished I was 38. Cook is only 33 so he will understand his game well enough to know where he is at when it comes to his performances.”

