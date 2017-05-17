Latest News

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis passed fit for Champions Trophy

The 27-year-old Marcus Stoinis' IPL stint was cut short when he injured his shoulder while training during IPL.

By: Reuters | Published:May 17, 2017 1:39 pm
Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been declared fit for next month's Champions Trophy. (Source: File)

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been declared fit for next month’s Champions Trophy after recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered at the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this month.

The 27-year-old Victorian’s IPL stint was cut short when he injured his shoulder while training, forcing him to fly home and begin his rehab at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane.

“He bowled today and medical staff were happy with his progress,” a Cricket Australia spokesperson told the CA website on Wednesday.

Twice-champion Australia play warm-up matches against Sri Lanka (May 26) and Pakistan (May 29) before beginning their Group A campaign against trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand at Birmingham on June 2.

England and Bangladesh are the two other teams in the group.

