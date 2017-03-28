All I was telling myself is that take a few hits for the team, says KL Rahul

KL Rahul gave India good starts consistently at top of the order. (Source: Reuters) KL Rahul gave India good starts consistently at top of the order. (Source: Reuters)

To comeback after being 1-0 down and then win the series against Australia in this fashion shows exactly why team India is the best in the world and why they are so difficult to beat in their own den. The home side took a stranglehold on the 4th Test match by dismissing Australia for just 137 in their second innings, leaving them just 106 for victory. Apart from a few hiccups in the first hour of play, India cruised to victory courtesy of a fine innings by KL Rahul and an aggressive batting display by captain Ajinkya Rahane.

Speaking after the win KL Rahul said,”After Pune, I knew I couldn’t play my expansive shots, it was a big restriction,” says KL Rahul. “I love to play my shots, dominate the spinners, but I had to play a different game. Pretty disappointed I couldn’t convert, but right now nothing else matters. Here I took a few knocks on the body. All I was telling myself, take a few hits for the team. I don’t know what else was running in my mind. The way Rahane came out and started hitting Cummins for sixes… He just came out and said I am going to dominate.”

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara who is India’s highest run scorer in the series said,”It was a fantastic series win. After the disappointment of the first Test, we probably wanted to win 3-1, but we are happy with 2-1. The way the fast bowlers bowled in the second innings was fabulous. We have been having good partnerships. I just told him we didn’t want to to lose wickets in the first session on day two even if we didn’t get runs. We knew if we didn’t lose wickets, we could score big. The run rate was not that important.” When asked about his phenomenal rate of scoring runs, Pujara said, ” I would like to keep going if there were a few matches. I really enjoyed this home season, and hope to continue next season.”

