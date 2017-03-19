Alexis Sanchez could miss Chile’s World Cup qualifiers with injury

Alexis Sanchez was substituted during Arsenal’s 3-1 loss to West Bromwich Albion after receiving a heavy blow. Alexis Sanchez was substituted during Arsenal’s 3-1 loss to West Bromwich Albion after receiving a heavy blow.

Alexis Sanchez injured his right ankle playing for Arsenal on Saturday, raising concerns he could miss Chile’s World Cup qualifier against Argentina.

The striker is waiting to discover the extent of the injury.

Chile plays Argentina in Buenos Aires on Thursday, and Venezuela at home on March 28.

“If the ligament is damaged, he will not play,” Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said.

Sanchez was substituted during Arsenal’s 3-1 loss to West Bromwich Albion after receiving a heavy blow in the first half.

“It was a bad tackle,” Wenger said. “His ankle is in an absolutely terrible state. He should not have played in the second half but he insisted that he wanted to come out.

“In the first half he was the one who created many chances, made dangerous situations, and in the second half you could see that he couldn’t anymore. In the end we had to take him off. He should not even have played in the second half.”

After 12 games, Chile is fourth in South American qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, in the last place that grants a direct route to Russia, one point above Argentina.

