Alex Hales falls short of equalling Chris Gayle’s record

Alex Hales hit a fantastic 95 of 30 balls. (Source: AP) Alex Hales hit a fantastic 95 of 30 balls. (Source: AP)

Not often do you get to see some serious power-hitting as displayed by Alex Hales on Saturday. However, while playing for Nottinghamshire against Durham hit a blitzkrieg 95 from just 30 balls but fell agonizingly short of equalling Chris Gayle’s record of the fastest century. After hitting nine sixes Hales attempted to hit one more but was dismissed on 95.

“I knew there was a chance to go for the quickest T20 century of all-time and you don’t get those opportunities very often,” Hales said and added, “I love batting at Trent Bridge, for me it is utter paradise, the wickets are great and there are some short boundaries, so I knew there was a chance of doing it.”

While the record for the fastest century eluded Gayle, along with opening partner Riki Wessels he managed to set up a record opening stand. The duo eclipsed the 105-run record set by Kolkata’s Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine in the IPL and went one better as they posted 106.

“It’s a special feeling to play here and to get so many in the Power Play overs with Riki,” Hales said. “As a team, we’ve got real momentum at the moment and hopefully we can keep it going.”

In his innings of 95, Hales hit nine fours and nine maximums and also hit 28 runs in one over.

